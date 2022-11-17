D.R. Horton (DHI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.
  • 11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00.
  • 11/14/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/21/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.
  • 10/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.
  • 10/12/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,672. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

