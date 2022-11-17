D.R. Horton (DHI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $91.00.

11/15/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $90.00.

11/14/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – D.R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

10/13/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

10/12/2022 – D.R. Horton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – D.R. Horton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $80.83. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,672. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

