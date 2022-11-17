Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DAR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Darling Ingredients

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

