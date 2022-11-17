David G. Hanna Sells 263,432 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Chairman David G. Hanna sold 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,481,468.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlanticus Trading Down 3.8 %

ATLC traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,154. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $399.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atlanticus

ATLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

