Dawn Protocol Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00567355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.16 or 0.29554540 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars.

