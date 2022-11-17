DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $260.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

