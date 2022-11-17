DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,280. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.