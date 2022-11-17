DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,434,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,200,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 194,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,106.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 1,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

