DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 373.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,376. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.