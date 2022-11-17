DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 439,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.21.

