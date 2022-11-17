DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 222 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.10. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

