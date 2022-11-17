DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.64 on Thursday, hitting $222.77. 1,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $320.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

