DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $177.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

