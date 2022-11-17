DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $335.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

