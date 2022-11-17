DCF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DCF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Incyte comprises 2.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Incyte Trading Up 1.5 %

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,323. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

