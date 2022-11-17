DCF Advisers LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,024. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

