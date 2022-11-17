DCF Advisers LLC Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,912 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 7.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,685,000 after acquiring an additional 269,892 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 279,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

