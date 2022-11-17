DCF Advisers LLC Invests $263,000 in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $227,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PEO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,525. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

