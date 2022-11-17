DCF Advisers LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 975,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,226,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

