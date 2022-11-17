DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $41.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00235967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00118004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00036653 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,753,944 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.