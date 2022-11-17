Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Down 3.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 264,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 273,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 9.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of C$33.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($5.22) million for the quarter.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.