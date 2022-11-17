Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,770,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Deluxe by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Deluxe by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,327 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 297,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,003. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $828.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Articles

