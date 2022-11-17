Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 1,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,845. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79.

