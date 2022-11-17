Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $7.75 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 2,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.