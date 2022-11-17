Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $801,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 522,396 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 469.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,905. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

