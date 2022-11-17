Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

INTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 456,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

