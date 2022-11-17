Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 746,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.49. The stock had a trading volume of 290,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.