Deutsche Bank AG Buys 52,850 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,850 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Eli Lilly and worth $836,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $360.95. 94,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.59.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

