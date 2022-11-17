Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.33% of American Tower worth $1,585,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Tower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.72. 39,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,374. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

