Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.27% of Canadian National Railway worth $978,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. 89,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,397. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

