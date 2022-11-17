Deutsche Bank AG Has $474.54 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,643,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,264,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of NIKE worth $474,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $105.19. 332,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.