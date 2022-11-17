Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,006,044 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,006,044 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,203,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $208.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.90 and its 200 day moving average is $215.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

