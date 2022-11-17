Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,042,811 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,533,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,042,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.32% of NiSource worth $517,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,238,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 302.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after buying an additional 1,332,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NiSource by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 999,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 255,062 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 217,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in NiSource by 55.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 254,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 163,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,500. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

