Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,595,693 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,363,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,595,693 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $916,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,040. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

