Deutsche Bank AG Sells 937,551 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,766,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 937,551 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Cisco Systems worth $629,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 1,236,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

