Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,967,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,731,518 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.23% of TC Energy worth $1,138,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $48.08. 148,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,782. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

