Deutsche Post (DPW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently:

11/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.50 ($47.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.90 ($52.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($76.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.75 ($56.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/28/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($46.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($76.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($52.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.75 ($56.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.90 ($52.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($52.58) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/6/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/30/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.00 ($43.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/29/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.90 ($52.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($39.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Deutsche Post Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FRA DPW traded down €0.63 ($0.65) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.42 ($39.61). The company had a trading volume of 3,078,790 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.46) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.60). The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.26 and its 200 day moving average is €36.39.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

