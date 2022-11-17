Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.