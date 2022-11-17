Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLHTF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Trading Down 11.5 %

Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at 2.07 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.07 and a 52-week high of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.09.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.