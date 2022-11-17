Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

