Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

