Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 42.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of DIN stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 4,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,938. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

