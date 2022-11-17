Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.94) to GBX 240 ($2.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.13) to GBX 259 ($3.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.27) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 225 ($2.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.38 ($2.98).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DLG opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.15. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.70 ($3.69). The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,031.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

