Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.60

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.60 and traded as high as C$78.08. Dollarama shares last traded at C$76.18, with a volume of 993,964 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total value of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,200. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

