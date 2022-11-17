Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.17.
Doma Price Performance
NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Doma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $7.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Doma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doma during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 77.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doma (DOMA)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.