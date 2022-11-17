DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,705.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,317 shares of company stock worth $9,660,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $235.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

