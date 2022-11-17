DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $19.47.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
