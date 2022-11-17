DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 118.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.