Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,008,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,495. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

