Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $587.27. 26,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,843. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $240.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.82 and its 200 day moving average is $502.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

