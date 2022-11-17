Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $527.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,126. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $206.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

