Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $62.28 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $336.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,437. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

